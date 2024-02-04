Second Drowning at SoFi Stadium's Lake Marks Tragic Event

In a tragic series of events, an unidentified individual has drowned in the man-made lake outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This sorrowful incident is the second of its kind since the stadium's inaugural opening in 2020, casting a somber shadow over the popular venue.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred late in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., during an electronic music concert. The victim, a man in his early 20s, was witnessed entering the lake and did not resurface. A swift response from a dive team led to the discovery of the man's body shortly before 11 p.m. Despite immediate administration of CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous Drowning

This recent tragedy echoes a similarly heartbreaking incident from July 2022. The first drowning also involved a young man, aged 19, who entered the water and failed to resurface. Both incidents occurred in the stadium's six-acre artificial lake, a substantial body of water holding approximately 11 million gallons and reaching depths of up to 15 feet.

Response from SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium officials have released a statement expressing their deep sadness over the incident. The statement extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The officials have assured that their thoughts are with the loved ones during this challenging period. The identity of the deceased has been withheld by authorities, and the incident is currently under investigation.