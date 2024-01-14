en English
Saudi Arabia

Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
In a riveting turn of events, the 2024 Dakar Rally saw nine-time world rally champion, Sebastien Loeb, clinch his third stage victory, inching him closer to his much-anticipated maiden Dakar title. This victory in the seventh stage, leading from Riyadh to Al-Duwadimi, has enabled him to narrow the gap on the overall leader, Carlos Sainz, by 10.5 minutes. However, despite this achievement, Loeb still finds himself trailing by 19 minutes as the rally steers into its final week.

Loeb’s 26th Overall Stage Win

The stage marked Loeb’s 26th overall stage win. The victory was a crucial one, not only because it brought him closer to the leading position but also because it moved him up to second place overall. This advancement is attributed to the mechanical issues that forced Mattias Ekstrom, a strong contender, out of the title race.

Challenges for Sainz and Brabec

While Loeb was celebrating his victory, Carlos Sainz, a three-time Dakar champion, had a challenging day and finished in fourth place. Sainz was delayed by a puncture and navigational miscues, which further allowed Loeb to close in on his lead. In the motorcycle category, American Ricky Brabec managed to hold onto his overall lead despite grappling with a rear brake issue, while Ross Branch, who is closely following Brabec, faced technical issues of his own.

Stir in the Motorcycle Category

Chilean Ignacio Cornejo emerged as another significant player in the race, winning his third stage of the rally and climbing up to third in the overall standings. The competitors now brace themselves for the next stage, a daunting 458km journey towards the northern part of Saudi Arabia. The race is far from over, and as the rally approaches its final week, the world watches with bated breath to witness who will claim the prestigious Dakar title in 2024.

Saudi Arabia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

