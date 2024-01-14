Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix

In an exhilarating season opener of the tenth Formula E season at the Mexico City E-Prix, Swiss driver Sébastian Buemi powered his way to his 31st podium finish. Despite not being a favorite to secure a podium place before the event, the Season 2 champion exhibited excellent pace throughout the weekend and secured a second-place start on the grid after advancing to the final of the duels.

Thrilling Face-Off

In the final duel, Buemi was narrowly outpaced by Pascal Wehrlein. However, he held on to his second position during the race and even had a brief stint at the lead when Wehrlein activated his Attack Modes. But after activating his own Attack Modes, Buemi settled back into second place.

A Veteran’s Performance

Despite a mid-race error that could have cost him dearly, Buemi held his nerve and finished the race in a solid second place. His performance at the Mexico City E-Prix was a testament to his consistency and experience, earning him his fourth podium at the venue and the affectionate tag of a ‘veteran’ from his fellow drivers.

Post-Race Developments

Post-race, there was a moment of suspense as Wehrlein was investigated for a possible technical infraction. However, he was eventually cleared by the FIA, and the results stood. With this podium finish, Buemi moves closer to Lucas di Grassi’s record of 40 top-three finishes, adding another feather to his cap.