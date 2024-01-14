en English
Mexico

Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix

In an exhilarating season opener of the tenth Formula E season at the Mexico City E-Prix, Swiss driver Sébastian Buemi powered his way to his 31st podium finish. Despite not being a favorite to secure a podium place before the event, the Season 2 champion exhibited excellent pace throughout the weekend and secured a second-place start on the grid after advancing to the final of the duels.

Thrilling Face-Off

In the final duel, Buemi was narrowly outpaced by Pascal Wehrlein. However, he held on to his second position during the race and even had a brief stint at the lead when Wehrlein activated his Attack Modes. But after activating his own Attack Modes, Buemi settled back into second place.

A Veteran’s Performance

Despite a mid-race error that could have cost him dearly, Buemi held his nerve and finished the race in a solid second place. His performance at the Mexico City E-Prix was a testament to his consistency and experience, earning him his fourth podium at the venue and the affectionate tag of a ‘veteran’ from his fellow drivers.

Post-Race Developments

Post-race, there was a moment of suspense as Wehrlein was investigated for a possible technical infraction. However, he was eventually cleared by the FIA, and the results stood. With this podium finish, Buemi moves closer to Lucas di Grassi’s record of 40 top-three finishes, adding another feather to his cap.

Mexico Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

