Seattle Sounders Strengthen Squad with Rodrigues and Bell for 2024 Season

The Seattle Sounders have bolstered their 2024 season squad with two strategic signings. They’ve promoted Braudilio Rodrigues, a promising forward from their MLS Next Pro team Tacoma Defiance, and drafted in experienced defender Jonathan Bell via the MLS re-entry process. Both players have been signed through 2024, with the club retaining options on Rodrigues for 2025 and 2026.

Rodrigues: A Rising Star

At 24, Rodrigues has already made his mark by setting a single-season record with Tacoma Defiance, netting 17 goals. He began his MLS journey with New York City FC, which drafted him in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. However, his rights were later traded to the Sounders. As part of the deal, if Rodrigues achieves certain performance metrics, NYCFC stands to gain $500,000 in General Allocation Money, thanks to retained sell-on percentage rights.

Bell: A Proven Asset

26-year-old Jonathan Bell comes to the Sounders with a solid track record. He has previously played for St. Louis City SC and the New England Revolution, contributing to the latter’s MLS Supporters’ Shield win in 2021. His experience will undoubtedly deepen the Sounders’ defensive roster.

Management’s Take

Sounders general manager Craig Waibel and coach Brian Schmetzer have expressed their excitement over these additions. Both Rodrigues and Bell are expected to enhance the team’s attacking and defensive depth, respectively. With preseason training camp around the corner, these new signings will undoubtedly have a significant role in defining the Sounders’ 2024 season.

The Sounders’ first match of the 2024 season will be against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on February 24. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how Rodrigues and Bell perform in their new roles.