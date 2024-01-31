Seattle Seahawks Set to Appoint Mike Macdonald as Youngest NFL Head Coach

The Seattle Seahawks, in a transition marking the shift from the oldest to the youngest coach in the NFL, are set to appoint Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, succeeding Pete Carroll. The 36-year-old defensive coordinator from the Baltimore Ravens, known for his defensive prowess, including leading the league in sacks and takeaways, is expected to reinvigorate the Seahawks' defense, which has been faltering in recent years.

Macdonald's Rapid Rise

Macdonald's swift ascent in the coaching world, from a high school coach to becoming the NFL's youngest head coach, underscores his credentials and experience for the top post. His impressive track record, notably the top 5 defenses in the fewest points allowed per game in 2022 and 2023, and his mentoring of high-profile players like Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton, bear testament to his coaching abilities.

Comparisons and Expectations

Drawn parallels to Sean McVay, and with experience working under the Harbaugh brothers, Macdonald is expected to bring a fresh approach to the Seahawks. His noteworthy accomplishment of limiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to a meager three points in the second half of the AFC Championship Game further bolsters confidence in his potential as the head coach.

National Media Weigh-In

In response to this anticipated hire, national media outlets have begun to weigh in. CBS Sports have given the Seahawks a 'B' grade for their decision, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the move. With a six-year contract, Macdonald is set to chart the course for the Seahawks in the coming years.