Seattle Seahawks Set Sights on Ravens' Mike Macdonald for Head Coach Position

In the wake of Pete Carroll's departure, the Seattle Seahawks are on the hunt for a new head coach, leaving fans and pundits alike speculating about the potential candidates. The Seahawks have been methodical in their search, interviewing notable candidates like Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, and Bobby Slowik. Yet, the absence of one name has sparked a wave of disappointment among the Seahawk faithful - Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

A Coveted Coaching Prospect

Macdonald has emerged as one of the most coveted coaching prospects, especially after his defense's impressive performance against NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. However, a crucial factor was initially blocking an interview with Macdonald - the NFL rules. According to these rules, interviews with coaches can only take place after their current team's season concludes.

Seahawks' Patience and Strategy

Recent reports suggest the Seahawks are not deterred. They intend to interview Macdonald, patiently waiting for the Ravens' season to wrap up. The upcoming game between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs could play a significant role in determining the timeline for the interview. If the Ravens lose, the Seahawks could potentially interview Macdonald as early as the following week. A win for the Ravens, however, would delay the interview until their season officially ends.

The Broader NFL Coaching Landscape

While the Seahawks' coaching search is the focal point, the piece also sheds light on the broader coaching landscape across the NFL. Other teams, too, are grappling with coaching vacancies, and the competition for a promising candidate like Macdonald could intensify. The Seahawks' methodical approach, coupled with their willingness to wait for the right candidate, could prove critical in their quest for a new head coach.