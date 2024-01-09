en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects

In a season marked by highs and lows, the Seattle Seahawks concluded their NFL campaign with a 9-8 record. This result meant that the team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, finishing third in the NFC West. In a testament to the team’s spirit, the Seahawks celebrated their final victory with cigars – a nod to Pro Bowl safety Julian Love’s new fatherhood.

Carroll’s Commitment to Improvement

Head Coach Pete Carroll held his hands up concerning the team’s performance. He expressed disappointment in the season’s outcome and took onus for the team’s mixed performance. Despite the setback, Carroll affirmed his intention to return for a 15th season and improve the team’s coaching.

Geno Smith’s Inconsistent Season

On the field, the Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith had an inconsistent season. However, his ability in late-game situations offered a glimmer of hope, potentially securing his starting position for the next season. The Seahawks, however, found themselves grappling with their running game and defensive run stopping.

Looking Ahead to Future Changes

The team grappled with finishing near the bottom of the league in both these categories. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks conceded that the defense’s inability to stop the run was a team-wide issue. As the team looks forward, it may see substantial changes. Potential turnover in the coaching staff and player roster, including possible departures of key players, looms large. In the face of these potential upheavals, the team’s ability to reflect and plan strategically for the future will be crucial.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
53 mins ago
Fire Engulfs Tyreek Hill's Mansion: A Tale of Flames, Football, and Fortitude
When a blaze broke out at NFL player Tyreek Hill’s mansion in Florida, an unidentified woman on the scene found herself on the phone with 911, contemplating taking the fire head-on. The recently unveiled audio of the call paints a vivid picture of her daring consideration to extinguish the inferno herself. However, the 911 dispatcher,
Fire Engulfs Tyreek Hill's Mansion: A Tale of Flames, Football, and Fortitude
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
55 mins ago
The Pressure Mounts for NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat During the Season
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
1 hour ago
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
Latest Headlines
World News
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
14 seconds
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
1 min
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
2 mins
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
2 mins
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
2 mins
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
3 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
5 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
5 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
35 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app