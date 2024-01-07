Seattle Seahawks’ Leonard Williams Poised to Make NFL History

Seattle Seahawks defensive end, Leonard Williams, is on the cusp of etching his name into the annals of NFL history. In the upcoming regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, Williams is expected to become the first player in nearly a century to play 18 games in a single season. This extraordinary milestone has been made viable due to the mid-season trade of Williams from the New York Giants to the Seahawks, with the former yet to have their bye week, while the latter had already had theirs.

A Century-Old Record on the Verge of Being Broken

Williams’ imminent feat brings with it echoes of a bygone era. The last instance of players participating in 18 games in a single season can be traced back to 1930, a record held by Cookie Tackwell and Tony Kostos of the Frankford Yellow Jackets. While this team no longer exists, its legacy finds a connection with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Historic Shift in NFL’s Game Schedule

The NFL’s decision to shift to a 17-game schedule in 2021 has paved the way for this historic moment. This addition of a 17th regular season game and an 18th week to the season has created a unique set of circumstances for Williams. Despite not having a bye week, he will receive an additional game check as compensation, making this event not just a historic achievement, but also a financially rewarding one.

Creating History with a Dual Team Play

Williams’ achievement is a testament to his resilience and adaptability. He will be the first player to play for two different teams during an 18-week season without a bye week. This unprecedented accomplishment serves as a powerful example of an athlete’s dedication and commitment to the sport, regardless of the team they represent.

