en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?

On a day as crisp and clear as the Pacific Northwest air, the Seattle Seahawks announced their decision to extend the contract of Will Dissly, a favored tight end and alumnus of the University of Washington. Dissly’s new three-year deal, worth $24 million, was initially greeted with skepticism from the fans and pundits alike. Interestingly, it was later unveiled that the Denver Broncos, another NFL heavyweight, had also shown interest in the tight end, adding a new layer of intrigue to the story.

Rising from the Ashes

Despite a significant decrease in the team’s use of 12 personnel, from 29.7% in 2022 to just 23% in 2023, the Seahawks still find themselves ranked within the top-10 teams for this formation. This formation notably includes Dissly, along with Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. The decline in usage of the formation may be attributed to new talent on the roster and injuries disrupting the offensive line; however, Dissly’s role has evolved rather than diminished.

Reinventing Roles

Will Dissly has transitioned from a pass catching tight end to a more traditional role, focusing on blocking. With 60% of his snaps now dedicated to this role, his presence on the field is felt differently than in his early career. It’s a testament to his adaptability and commitment to the team’s needs. Even though Dissly’s role as a receiver has seen a downturn, his importance in blocking has surged, demonstrating his versatility and value to the team.

The Future of the Seahawks’ Tight Ends

The fifth-highest cap number for a tight end in the NFL in 2023 belongs to Dissly, signaling the Seahawks’ belief in his worth. However, with Fant and Parkinson approaching free agency and Dissly having a single year left on his contract, the Seahawks’ tight end position may experience significant changes in 2024. Dissly’s contract, which once seemed like an overpayment, continues to be viewed as such given his current performance and usage in the team’s plans. Only time will tell if this gamble by the Seahawks will pay off.

In other news, the Seahawks are set to bolster their line depth with the return of guard Phil Haynes, who has been designated for return from injured reserve. Haynes, who missed the last five games due to a toe injury, started eight games at right guard before being placed on IR. His return comes just in time for the Seahawks’ face-off against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
8 mins ago
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed seasoned NFL player Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract, they recognized not only his prowess on the field but also his potential for leadership off it. A history of Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections already decorated Peterson’s career as a cornerback. But, the Steelers saw beyond the statistics, appreciating his
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
2 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
Fantasy Football's Winners and Losers: A Tale of Unexpected Outcomes
2 hours ago
Fantasy Football's Winners and Losers: A Tale of Unexpected Outcomes
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
10 mins ago
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
40 mins ago
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
2 hours ago
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
Latest Headlines
World News
Misuse of Therapy Language on Social Media: A Call for Accurate Discourse
26 seconds
Misuse of Therapy Language on Social Media: A Call for Accurate Discourse
Mason Holgate's Limited Game Time at Southampton Raises Questions on His Loan Deal
31 seconds
Mason Holgate's Limited Game Time at Southampton Raises Questions on His Loan Deal
CVS Caremark to Replace Humira with Biosimilars in Formulary
32 seconds
CVS Caremark to Replace Humira with Biosimilars in Formulary
No Criminal Charges in Nebraska GOP Headquarters Break-In: A Turbulent Transition
36 seconds
No Criminal Charges in Nebraska GOP Headquarters Break-In: A Turbulent Transition
USDA Funds Specialty Crops Promotion at College Football Events Amid Criticism
48 seconds
USDA Funds Specialty Crops Promotion at College Football Events Amid Criticism
Kliavkoff Attributes Pac-12 Struggles to Impatience in Media Rights Negotiations
1 min
Kliavkoff Attributes Pac-12 Struggles to Impatience in Media Rights Negotiations
Jeff Driskel Steps up as Fifth Quarterback for Browns' Season Finale
1 min
Jeff Driskel Steps up as Fifth Quarterback for Browns' Season Finale
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
1 min
Sindh Food Authority Takes Decisive Action Against Contaminated Pickles
North Dakota Health Services Launches 'Parents Lead' to Support Children's Behavioral Health
1 min
North Dakota Health Services Launches 'Parents Lead' to Support Children's Behavioral Health
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
6 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app