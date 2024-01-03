Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?

On a day as crisp and clear as the Pacific Northwest air, the Seattle Seahawks announced their decision to extend the contract of Will Dissly, a favored tight end and alumnus of the University of Washington. Dissly’s new three-year deal, worth $24 million, was initially greeted with skepticism from the fans and pundits alike. Interestingly, it was later unveiled that the Denver Broncos, another NFL heavyweight, had also shown interest in the tight end, adding a new layer of intrigue to the story.

Rising from the Ashes

Despite a significant decrease in the team’s use of 12 personnel, from 29.7% in 2022 to just 23% in 2023, the Seahawks still find themselves ranked within the top-10 teams for this formation. This formation notably includes Dissly, along with Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. The decline in usage of the formation may be attributed to new talent on the roster and injuries disrupting the offensive line; however, Dissly’s role has evolved rather than diminished.

Reinventing Roles

Will Dissly has transitioned from a pass catching tight end to a more traditional role, focusing on blocking. With 60% of his snaps now dedicated to this role, his presence on the field is felt differently than in his early career. It’s a testament to his adaptability and commitment to the team’s needs. Even though Dissly’s role as a receiver has seen a downturn, his importance in blocking has surged, demonstrating his versatility and value to the team.

The Future of the Seahawks’ Tight Ends

The fifth-highest cap number for a tight end in the NFL in 2023 belongs to Dissly, signaling the Seahawks’ belief in his worth. However, with Fant and Parkinson approaching free agency and Dissly having a single year left on his contract, the Seahawks’ tight end position may experience significant changes in 2024. Dissly’s contract, which once seemed like an overpayment, continues to be viewed as such given his current performance and usage in the team’s plans. Only time will tell if this gamble by the Seahawks will pay off.

In other news, the Seahawks are set to bolster their line depth with the return of guard Phil Haynes, who has been designated for return from injured reserve. Haynes, who missed the last five games due to a toe injury, started eight games at right guard before being placed on IR. His return comes just in time for the Seahawks’ face-off against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024.