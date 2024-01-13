Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks

In a significant move that has the potential to reshape the team’s attacking prowess, the Seattle Reign FC has traded $125,000 in allocation money to the Chicago Red Stars for the 17th overall pick in the NWSL draft. The decision to select attacker Sam Meza from the University of North Carolina with this acquired pick is a clear indication of the Reign’s intent to bolster their offensive capabilities.

Sam Meza: The New Addition to the Reign

An alumnus of the University of North Carolina, Sam Meza brings with her an impressive track record, having netted seven goals and provided 10 assists in 72 appearances. Her creativity and skill on the field have been widely acclaimed, with the Reign’s coach praising her ability to elevate the game.

The Reign’s Strategy: Strengthening the Attack

It’s evident that the Reign, who tied for fifth in goals scored last season, are determined to enhance their attacking potential. Furthering this strategy, they also drafted Maddie Mercado, a forward from Notre Dame, with their 27th pick, and Makena Carr, a local player initially from the University of Washington who later transferred to Saint Mary’s in California, with their 43rd pick.

NWSL’s Future and the Reign’s Sale

Meanwhile, the NWSL continues to make strides in its development. The league’s commissioner, Jessica Berman, revealed that the NWSL 2024 schedule is set to be announced by the end of January. Berman also commented on the ongoing sale of the Reign, stating that an announcement will be made once the deal is finalized.

With preseason training soon to commence, the Reign’s new recruits will have the chance to gel with the team and contribute to a potentially transformative season for the club.