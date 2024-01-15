Seattle Reign FC Adapts to Roster Changes as Lavelle and Sonnett Sign with Gotham FC

Seattle Reign FC is undergoing significant changes as U.S. internationals Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett, both recently free agents, sign with NJ/NY Gotham FC. The move is fueling a lively discussion among fans, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Impactful but not Devastating Departures

Lavelle and Sonnett's departure is indeed notable but not devastating for Seattle Reign FC. Lavelle, despite her injuries, was an instrumental figure in the team's 2022 NWSL Shield win. Sonnett, on the other hand, helped the team reach a championship match for the first time since 2015. However, considering Sonnett joined the team only in January 2023, neither player was deeply embedded in the fabric of the team.

Seattle Reign's Resilience Amid Change

The Reign is still a formidable force, boasting a strong roster that includes stars like captain Lu Barnes, Jess Fishlock, and three promising new draft picks. The Reign are also dealing with other departures, including Megan Rapinoe's retirement and the loss of several players to free agency and expansion drafts. Despite these changes, the Reign have managed to re-sign key players like forward Bethany Balcer and keeper Claudia Dickey. The club's pending sale, with the Carlyle Group linked to a $50 million purchase, does not appear to restrict financial decisions, and the team is preparing for the preseason training camp and the announcement of the 2024 NWSL schedule.

A Positive Aspect of Free Agency

Lavelle and Sonnett's moves are seen as a positive aspect of the free agency process introduced after the NWSL's collective bargaining agreement in 2022. This process gives players more control over their careers, allowing them to choose their preferred teams, despite the disappointment it brings to their former clubs. Coach Laura Harvey remains optimistic about the depth and potential of the current roster, looking to leverage the increased salary cap to strengthen their team further.