Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde Receives Two-Game Suspension from NHL

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety has handed down a two-game suspension without pay to Yanni Gourde, a forward for the Seattle Kraken. This disciplinary measure springs from Gourde's charge against Mattias Ekholm, a defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers, during a recent NHL showdown in Edmonton.

Scrutiny of Player Conduct and Safety

The incident that has resulted in Gourde's suspension transpired during the third period of the game, precisely at the 16:23 mark. It led to Gourde being penalized with a major penalty for charging. The scenario underscores the ongoing scrutiny around player conduct and the commitment of the league to uphold a safe and respectful environment on the ice rink.

Gourde's Previous Disciplinary Records

This isn't the first occasion when Gourde has been under the scanner for his on-ice conduct. He has previously faced supplemental discipline for illegal hits. For the current season, Gourde has notched up seven goals and 12 assists in 45 games for Seattle. His NHL career boasts 122 goals and 180 assists.

Financial Implications of the Suspension

Following the Collective Bargaining Agreement guidelines and based on his average annual salary, Gourde will forfeit $53,819.44 in pay owing to the suspension. This amount will be channeled into the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, a resource that steps in to aid players in distress.