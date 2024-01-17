Seattle Kraken Suffers Second Loss Against New York Rangers; Seahawks Search for New Coach

The New York Rangers struck a debilitating blow to Seattle Kraken in a 5-2 victory, marking the Kraken's second consecutive defeat and the most goals they've conceded since November 24th. The loss comes hot on the heels of a nine-game winning streak, the longest in their season. Despite the setback, players Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann each made valuable contributions with a goal and an assist.

Seattle Kraken's Struggles

Missing several key players, the Kraken struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Kaapo Kakko, who recently returned from injury, scored his first goal, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves for the Rangers. The Kraken's coach, Dave Hakstol, acknowledged the team's need to find energy and apply it in their next game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCan scored for the Kraken, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. The Oilers, on a roll with their franchise record of 11 consecutive victories, are their next opponents. The Kraken finds themselves in 6th place in the Pacific Division with 47 points. With key players like Vince Dunn and Matty Beniers missing, the team has an uphill battle ahead.

New York Rangers' Triumph

The New York Rangers celebrated their victory over the Kraken, with Blake Wheeler scoring two goals and Kaapo Kakko making a successful return from injury with a goal. The Rangers have an impressive 5-0-1 record against the Kraken, outscoring them 23-12. Halfway through their home schedule, the Rangers have improved to 15-6-0 and have an unbroken 17-0-1 record when scoring four or more goals this season.

Seattle Sports Round-Up

In other Seattle sports news, the Seattle Seahawks have begun their search for a new head coach, with Dan Quinn, Frank Smith, Patrick Graham, Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, and Mike Kafka among the considered candidates. General manager John Schneider confirmed the initiation of the interview process.

In collegiate athletics, Western Washington University is beaming with pride as junior runner Kevin McDermott posted the second-fastest 3000 m time in the school's history. This amazing feat earned him GNAC Track Athlete of the Week honors and an early-season NCAA II provisional qualifying mark. High school basketball games saw varying results, with victories for Squalicum boys and girls, Anacortes boys, Sehome girls, and both Nooksack Valley teams. Unfortunately, the Ferndale and Mount Vernon games scheduled for January 17th were canceled.