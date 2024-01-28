Seattle Kraken Bolstered by Matty Beniers' Return as Playoff Push Intensifies

After a five-game hiatus due to an upper-body injury, second-year center, Matty Beniers, made a triumphant return to the Seattle Kraken's lineup. His return comes at a critical juncture as the Kraken find themselves in the throes of a fierce playoff battle, and Beniers is seen as the vital piece that could bolster their postseason aspirations.

Beniers' Impactful Return to the Ice

Beniers, who had sustained the injury after a check by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger, was back on the ice in a game against St. Louis. He played for over 15 minutes, indicating his return to full health and the team’s capacity to roll four lines once again. Despite the harsh hit by Sillinger, the NHL review saw no need for further disciplinary action.

Kraken's Playoff Push and Upcoming Challenges

Kraken's head coach, Dave Hakstol, expressed positivity regarding Beniers' performance, hinting at the significant role he is expected to play in the team's playoff push. The Kraken have a challenging road ahead, with upcoming games against formidable opponents like Columbus and San Jose, making Beniers' contribution all the more crucial.

Optimism within the Kraken Ranks

Adding to the optimism within the Kraken ranks, the team's leading scorer, Andre Burakovsky, is eyeing a return to his scoring ways. Alongside his linemates Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz, Burakovsky is determined to make the second half of the season a productive one for the Kraken. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Kraken's next opponent, are coming off a mixed performance. Despite building a significant lead against Vancouver, they lost in overtime after securing a victory against Calgary.

Armed with young talent like Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus is hoping to bounce back in their upcoming game against the Kraken. As the playoff battle intensifies, the Kraken, bolstered by Beniers' return and an optimistic lineup, are ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.