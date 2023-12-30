Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights to Faceoff in 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic

The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights are revving up to clash in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with the first puck set to drop at 3 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. This event marks a significant milestone for the NHL, as it features its two latest expansion teams, making it a testament to the successful integration of hockey in new cities and the sport’s robust growth.

From Expansion Teams to Winter Classic Contenders

The Golden Knights, who joined the NHL in 2017, are no strangers to success, having clinched the Stanley Cup in the previous season. On the other hand, the Kraken, who joined the NHL only in 2021, have already made their mark by making a playoffs appearance in their debut year. This highly anticipated game has already sold out, with an estimated audience of close to 47,000 people, including standing room, ready to witness the spectacle.

Firsts and Seconds under the Winter Sky

The upcoming outdoor hockey game will be Seattle’s first and Vegas’ second. The Golden Knights’ first outdoor game was in 2021 at Lake Tahoe, a match remembered for its absence of fans due to the prevailing pandemic. This time, however, the Golden Knights will have the energy of a full-capacity crowd behind them.

A Nautical Theme for T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park has been transformed to reflect a Seattle nautical theme for the Winter Classic, complete with oceanic topographical maps and a mythical Kraken sea creature. The venue’s retractable roof, a vital feature in countering Seattle’s rainy weather, is expected to be open for the game to maintain the outdoor experience. This setup is a testament to the thoughtful planning that goes into every detail of this signature NHL event.

More than Just a Game

Steve Mayer, NHL executive, has expressed excitement for the event and hinted that Seattle’s strong reception to the NHL could lead to more major league events in the city, such as the All-Star Game or the Stanley Cup Final. Thus, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic is not just a game; it’s a celebration of the sport’s growth, a showcase of new teams’ success, and possibly a harbinger of more significant events to come.