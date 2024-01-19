Season Begins for Lively's Municipal Ski Hill Amid City-Wide Winter Activities

The municipal ski hill, situated at 501 Eastern Ave. in Lively, embarks on its exhilarating season today, promising hours of winter fun and adventure. The ski hill is operational from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today, marking the beginning of its well-structured schedule for the season.

Season Schedule and Conditions

As skiers and snowboarders eagerly anticipate the season's first ride, the hill is set to accommodate enthusiasts on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Notably, the ski hill's operation remains subject to weather conditions, ensuring safety and quality experiences for all visitors.

Meticulous Maintenance

The hill is celebrated for its impeccable machine-groomed and snow-packed conditions, ensuring smooth and enjoyable rides. For updates about the hill's current conditions and associated fees, visitors are encouraged to access the Greater Sudbury website, a comprehensive resource for all necessary information.

City-Wide Winter Activities

Aligning with the ski hill in Lively, the city-owned Adanac Ski Hill in Sudbury began its season on December 26, offering an alternative location for winter sports enthusiasts. Additionally, the Queen's Athletic Skating Oval opened its doors on January 16. The Ramsey Lake Skating Path, another popular winter attraction, is projected to open on February 17. However, due to unsuitable ice conditions, its extension to Science North will not be utilized this season.

As winter unfolds, the city's variety of winter sports facilities offers citizens and visitors alike multiple avenues to embrace the season, its beauty, and its potential for adventure and community bonding.