Canada

Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award

On a chilling day in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the tranquillity of Searchmont Resort was disrupted by an urgent call. A visitor was in distress on the ski slope, a situation that could have quickly turned into a tragic incident. However, thanks to the immediate action and skillful execution of the ski patrol team, a life was saved that day.

Swift Response and Teamwork

The ski patrol team, led by Nancy Askin, was recognized for their swift response and effective action which resulted in saving the life of the distressed individual. First responder Jason Willet was key in the rescue operation. Upon assessing the situation, he made a critical decision to call for an ambulance immediately. Hilary Prouse was quick to join him at the scene.

Meanwhile, Askin drove the toboggan, a vehicle designed for patient transport in a ski resort, to the scene. The fourth member of the team, Paul Hendrie, an off-duty paramedic, assisted in stabilizing the patient. Together, they were able to quickly evacuate the patient to where the ambulance was awaiting.

Recognition and the John D. Harper Lifesaving Award

Their lifesaving efforts didn’t go unnoticed. The team was honored with the John D. Harper Lifesaving Award. This award, named after a famous Canadian lifesaver, is given to those who have displayed exceptional courage and skill in saving a life.

While specific details of the incident were not disclosed, Askin emphasized the rarity of such events at Searchmont. However, she also highlighted the extensive first aid and CPR training that ski patrol members undergo to prepare for such emergencies.

The Ripple Effect: More Than Just a Rescue

As news of their heroic action spread, the four members of the ski patrol team have become somewhat of local heroes. More importantly, their actions have underscored the importance of emergency preparedness and the value of life-saving training.

While they took the spotlight for their remarkable rescue, the story also brought attention to the broader community of lifesavers, including first responders and medical professionals, who are trained and ready to act when emergencies strike.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

