Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman’s WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV’s Verizon Fios Exit

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
WWE Hall of Famer, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, is rumored to return to the ring, stirring speculation and anticipation among wrestling enthusiasts. Waltman, a well-respected figure in the wrestling community, is reported to be visiting the WWE Performance Center this week. The explicit details of Waltman’s involvement remain undisclosed, leading to conjecture that he may be taking on a role as a guest coach.

A Potential Comeback: X-Pac at the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Speculation is rife that Waltman’s visit to the Performance Center might be linked to a potential surprise entry in the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble. Known for his association with Degeneration-X, Waltman has maintained a solid connection with the wrestling world, making occasional appearances in WWE, thereby keeping the possibility of a comeback alive. The anticipation for this year’s Royal Rumble is high, and Waltman’s participation could be the surprise element this event needs.

WWE Performance Center: The Hub of Action

The WWE Performance Center, located in Orlando, Florida, is gearing up to host an event on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, which will be live on the USA Network. The Performance Center has been the backdrop for some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history. With Waltman’s presence, the center is once again in the spotlight, hinting at possible substantial developments in the wrestling world.

AXS TV Discontinued on Verizon Fios

In other wrestling-related news, AXS TV, known for broadcasting TNA/Impact Wrestling and the U.S. programming of NJPW, has been removed from Verizon Fios’ channel lineup. This decision seems to be final as both parties do not foresee any changes in the future. Verizon Fios’ contract negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which used to own ROH and currently carries WOW – Women of Wrestling, was resolved. However, a similar agreement was not reached with AXS TV, leading to its discontinuation on the Fios platform.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

