Seahawks' Shane Waldron Sought by NFL Teams Following Pete Carroll's Departure

In the wake of the Seattle Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll's departure, the team's assistant coaches are now at liberty to pursue other opportunities. The spotlight shines particularly on the team's offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, who has become a magnet for attention from other NFL teams scouting for talent.

Waldron's Record with the Seahawks

Shane Waldron, a seasoned veteran with a 20-year coaching career, has been with the Seahawks since 2021. Known for his preference for league-popular concepts, such as play action and pre-snap motion, Waldron has left his imprint on the team's offensive performance. During his tenure, the Seahawks concluded this season with an average of 23.6 points per game, a figure slightly less than the Saints' average. However, despite their efforts, both the Seahawks and the Saints wrapped up their seasons with identical records of 9-8, failing to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Interest from Other NFL Teams

The New Orleans Saints have formally extended their interest in Waldron, having requested an interview with him for their open offensive coordinator position. This development comes as no surprise, given Waldron's impressive track record, including his contributions to Geno Smith's successful 2022 season. The Chicago Bears have also expressed their interest in Waldron for a similar role. As the Seahawks embark on their search for a new head coach, Waldron's future appears to be in the limelight, potentially paving the way for new opportunities within the NFL.

What's Next for Waldron?

With Pete Carroll likely to exit Seattle, Shane Waldron might see a better opportunity to advance his career elsewhere. Although the future remains uncertain, the demand for his expertise from several NFL teams indicates a promising path ahead. As Waldron prepares for potential interviews and deliberates over his next move, the NFL will undoubtedly keep a watchful eye on this influential figure within the league.