Sports

SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
In the world of college wrestling, the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Jackrabbits have made a striking statement. On January 12, 2024, they delivered an unprecedented performance at the Virginia Duals in Hampton, Virginia, securing a historic victory against Kent State with a 50-0 shutout.

This marks the Jackrabbits’ highest point tally and largest win margin against a Division I opponent to date. The commanding performance included five technical falls and three pins, a testament to the team’s skill and preparation.

Domination on the Mat

The Jackrabbits’ domination didn’t end there. Building on their momentum, they triumphed over the Navy team with a comfortable score of 30-13 later in the day. This pair of victories improved their season dual record to 6-2, reflecting a consistently high level of performance throughout the season.

Unyielding Strength

SDSU’s strength was evident in the 14 bonus-point wins achieved across the two duals. This showcase of dominance not only underlined the team’s prowess but also set a firm foundation for future success. The Jackrabbits have proven to be formidable opponents, demonstrating both skill and tenacity in the face of competition.

Looking Forward to Big 12 Conference

With these victories under their belt, the Jackrabbits are now preparing to commence the Big 12 Conference segment of their season. Their next challenge is a home game against Northern Colorado on the upcoming Friday. Given their recent performance, fans and opponents alike are keenly watching to see if the Jackrabbits can maintain their impressive form.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

