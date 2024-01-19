Scripps Sports Welcomes Jim Spadafore; Major Developments across the Sports Industry

Jim Spadafore, armed with nearly a quarter-century of media and sports sponsorship experience, has now assumed his role as the Senior Director of Revenue at Scripps Sports. In this capacity, he will manage local and national sports rights partnerships and serve as the sales lead for several sports entities. Carole Robinson, in a concurrent industry development, has been appointed as the Chief Communications Officer at Nielsen. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing global communications, including media relations and corporate philanthropy.

Creative Artists Agency Boosts Leadership

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has elevated six individuals to expanded roles, reinforcing their leadership credentials in sports and entertainment representation. Meanwhile, the NBA and Amazon have inked a multiyear agreement, opening up the prospect of livestreaming over 50 NBA regular season and playoff games in Mexico on Prime Video.

AC Milan Connects Globally, Fastbreak.ai Teams up with NBA

In a bid to connect with a global fan base, AC Milan has forged a partnership with CFI Financial Group, which will act as the Official Online Trading Partner. On another front, Fastbreak.ai has joined forces with the NBA for game scheduling. This software solution will be applicable to the NBA, WNBA, G League, and NBA2K League.

Arena Football League Joins Hands with American 7s Football League

As part of their strategy to develop football talent and enhance league visibility, the Arena Football League (AFL) and the American 7s Football League (A7FL) have combined forces. In a parallel move, TNA Wrestling has partnered with StarTimes, aiming to bring its wrestling coverage to over 30 African countries.

Upper Deck Extends NHL License, Rockets Partner with Evolv

Upper Deck, in its continuing association with the NHL Alumni Association, will keep producing trading cards. The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center have also announced a partnership with Evolv Technology for improved security screening.

PrizePicks Sponsors Wave Sports, OCSC Unveils New Kit Partner

PrizePicks has entered into a multiyear sponsorship agreement with Wave Sports Entertainment. This will see the integration of its branding into various sports media properties. Simultaneously, Orange County SC has unveiled Hummel as its kit partner for the next three years.

American Ultimate Disc League Rebrands, Major League Rugby Expands

The American Ultimate Disc League has undergone a rebranding exercise, now known as the Ultimate Frisbee Association. They have also confirmed a partnership with Sport Dimension Inc. In a significant development, Major League Rugby, World Rugby, and USA Rugby have announced the launch of a new expansion team in Charlotte, NC, for U.S. national team development.

Momentum Worldwide Secures Chevrolet Sponsorship

In a landmark move, Momentum Worldwide has secured a sponsorship for Chevrolet across Major League Soccer in Canada. This marks a significant milestone in the league's history, demonstrating the growing appeal of soccer in the country.