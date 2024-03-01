Scouting Spotlight: Matt Goncalves, Pitt OL, Rises in 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, scouts are intently reviewing prospects, including Pitt's versatile offensive lineman Matt Goncalves. Standing at 6'5'' and weighing 332 pounds, Goncalves exhibits a blend of technical skill and physical prowess, making him a noteworthy prospect. His experience across multiple positions on the line enhances his draft appeal, positioning him as a potential asset for NFL franchises seeking flexibility and dependability in their offensive lineups.

Comprehensive Skill Set

Goncalves brings a robust skill set to the table, highlighted by his experience at both tackle and guard positions. Known for his low penalty rate, Goncalves showcases discipline in high-pressure scenarios. His arm length and upper body strength allow him to effectively handle pass protection and run blocking, demonstrating his capability to maintain a wide base and leverage his long arms against speed rushers. Despite facing challenges with quick lateral movements and handling inside counter moves, Goncalves' smooth footwork and ability to redirect against stunts and delayed blitzes underline his adaptability and technical acumen.

Areas for Improvement

While Goncalves' proficiency in various aspects of offensive line play is evident, areas requiring development remain. His initial stance and lateral movement speed need enhancement to better counter speed rushers. Additionally, consistency in run blocking aggressiveness and hand placement could elevate his effectiveness in creating openings for the run game. Addressing these aspects through focused training could significantly improve his versatility and resilience against diverse defensive strategies.

Path to the NFL

Goncalves' journey to the 2024 NFL Draft is marked by determination and growth. Despite a high school knee injury, he demonstrated resilience by excelling in college football at Pittsburgh, where he played in 36 games with 24 starts. His performance earned him a captaincy in 2023 and recognition as a Third-Team All-ACC in 2022. Goncalves' participation in the East-West Shrine Bowl further solidified his status as a compelling draft prospect. With comparisons to Donovan Smith of the 2015 draft cycle, Goncalves is viewed as a potential rotational player with the ability to develop into a starter. His fit in an inside zone or gap scheme system could see him making an immediate impact on NFL teams in need of offensive line depth and flexibility.

Goncalves' blend of technical skill, physical attributes, and collegiate experience positions him as a promising prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. As teams evaluate potential additions to their rosters, Goncalves' adaptability and potential for growth make him an intriguing option for franchises looking to bolster their offensive line. His journey from overcoming injury in high school to becoming a draft prospect underscores the resilience and dedication that define his path to the NFL.