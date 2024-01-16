Scotty Pippen Jr. Signs Two-Year Deal with Memphis Grizzlies Amid Team Injuries

Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and a rising star in his own right, has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. This move comes as a strategic play by the Grizzlies to bolster their roster, especially in the context of recent injuries plaguing the team. Pippen Jr.'s signing does more than just add depth to the squad; it brings in fresh talent and potential, ready to be harnessed.

From the G League to the Grizzlies

Pippen Jr., undrafted in 2022, has been carving his path in the G League, playing with the South Bay Lakers. His performance there is nothing short of notable, averaging 21.4 points and 5.6 assists per game last year, and 18.4 points with 6.4 rebounds this season. These impressive stats have not gone unnoticed, prompting his move to the Grizzlies.

A Strategic Move Amid Injuries

The Grizzlies' decision to sign Pippen Jr. comes as a timely intervention, given the spate of injuries affecting the team's key players. Among those impacted are star player Ja Morant and significant contributors Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Despite these setbacks, the Grizzlies have shown resilience, recently clinching a victory against the Golden State Warriors and holding a record of 15-25.

Pippen Jr.'s Role and Expectations

In his role with the Grizzlies, Pippen Jr. will also spend time with their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. He is expected to bring his assertive gameplay to the table while gaining more experience and honing his skills. The Grizzlies’ faith in Pippen Jr. is evident in this two-year contract, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing young talent and their confidence in his potential to flourish.