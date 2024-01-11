en English
Sports

Scotty 2 Hotty: A Return to the Ring or a Commitment to Coaching?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
In the world of professional wrestling, fans hold their breath as their favorite legends step back into the ring, hoping to relive the glory days. Amid such fervor, Scott Garland, better known as Scotty 2 Hotty, has become a point of intrigue. Currently serving as a producer and coach for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Garland’s potential return to in-ring action has been a topic of heated fan speculation.

Grappling with Rumors

Fanning these flames, Garland recently addressed the rumors during an interview on AEW Unrestricted. While admitting the allure of wrestling again holds a degree of excitement, he insisted that any return should be purpose-driven. In Garland’s view, the spectacle of a comeback should not overshadow its essence. Instead, a return to the ring should serve to elevate the show and, importantly, other wrestlers.

Coaching over Combat

An integral part of AEW’s production and coaching team, Garland expressed his commitment to these roles. He argued that a full-time return to the ring would detract from his responsibilities in these areas. Far from a mere nostalgia act, Garland sees himself as a contributor to the overall success of the show and the development of its talent roster.

More than Personal Glory

Garland has experienced a stellar in-ring career, but he conveyed a sense of fulfillment with his past accomplishments. His aim now is not to add more personal accolades but to excel as a producer and coach. Any potential match he might participate in would therefore be less about personal achievement, more about contributing to the evolution of others and the production as a whole. In the end, the Scotty 2 Hotty of yesteryears wants to ensure that the stars of today and tomorrow shine even brighter.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

