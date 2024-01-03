Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut

In an exhilarating display of teamwork and individual brilliance, Scotts Valley High’s boys basketball team marked their Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League debut with a resounding 66-44 victory over Aptos. The upset was led by the dynamic duo of Will Shilling and Taylor Knox, who together amassed 41 points, contributing significantly to the Falcon’s triumph.

Shilling and Knox: The Powerhouse Pair

Will Shilling, with his remarkable performance of 22 points, including four 3-pointers, was the star of the game. Not far behind was Taylor Knox, who added a solid 19 points to the Falcons’ tally. Alex Burgos and Kit DeForest also made notable contributions, strengthening the team’s offense and defense.

The Falcon’s Historic Win

The victory stands as a significant one for the Falcons, being their first win against the Mariners since May 21, 2021. The Falcons outperformed Aptos in each quarter, leading 45-32 entering the fourth.

Aptos Struggles Without Ackerman

Aptos, on the other hand, struggled to find their footing in the absence of their junior all-league first-team player, Isaiah Ackerman. Ackerman, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury, missed his third consecutive game. Johnny Cornejo, despite scoring 14 points, was unable to propel his team to victory.

As the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League games continue to unravel, the Scotts Valley High boys basketball team’s performance sets a high standard for their upcoming matches. The victory not only marks a significant milestone in their League debut but also showcases the potential of the team’s rising stars, Will Shilling and Taylor Knox.