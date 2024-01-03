en English
Cycling

Scott’s Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Scott’s Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

In the realm of mountain biking, Scott has carved a niche for itself, particularly with its Genius ST line known for its integrated shock design, attributing to the frame a sleek, modern look. The Genius ST trail bike, engineered with a carbon fibre front triangle and alloy rear end, sports 150mm of rear travel and a 160mm fork, all on 29-inch wheels.

Two Versions of Scott Genius

Scott offers avid cyclists two versions of the Genius: the standard and the Genius Super Trail (ST). The Genius ST, designed for more aggressive descending, comes equipped with the Fox Float X Nude shock, providing enhanced consistency on long descents with a minimal weight increase compared to the standard model.

The shocks in both versions are a result of a special collaboration with Fox, offering different travel settings which allow riders to tweak for optimal performance whether on challenging climbs, flow trails, or rolling terrain. Control adjustments are made easy with Scott’s TracLoc remote lever mounted on the handlebars, which also operates the dropper post.

Genius ST 910 Build Kit

With the Genius ST 910 build kit, cyclists are offered a range of high-end features including Factory level Fox suspension, an Öhlins RXF36 m.2 Air fork, SRAM GX Eagle AXS wireless shifting, and Shimano XT Trail brakes. The package also boasts Syncros components such as the robust Revelstoke 2.0 alloy wheels, Duncan dropper post, and the Hixon iC integrated bar/stem combo.

Performance and Pricing

The Genius ST’s performance stands out for its ease of cleaning, particularly in the sealed-off bottom bracket area. The TracLoc system facilitates efficient pedalling and slight alterations in bike geometry, aiding technical climbing and nimble handling on flat or rolling terrain. Though not designed as a mini enduro rig, the bike excels in its agility, cornering, and performance in tight technical terrain.

The hidden shock compartment is more than a novelty; it shields the shock from the elements and contributes to the bike’s versatile trail capabilities. With a 2023 price tag of $10,000, the 2024 price sees a drop to $9,000, inclusive of an upgraded GX Transmission.

Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

