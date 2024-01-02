Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements

Recent Scottish Premiership football matches have seen a series of wins, draws, and postponements. Key highlights include Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee and a 2-1 triumph over rivals Rangers. In contrast, matches such as Aberdeen against Motherwell and Rangers versus Ross County, initially scheduled for 2:45 p.m., were postponed. In a goalless draw, Livingston FC and St. Johnstone ended at 0-0, whereas St Mirren FC lost to Kilmarnock 1-0, and Hearts narrowly won against Hibernian FC with a 1-0 scoreline.

Matches in Review

Other noteworthy fixtures saw Hearts and Ross County end in a 2-2 draw, while Kilmarnock and Dundee also finished level with a score of 2-2. Motherwell registered a solid 3-1 win over Livingston FC, contributing to a competitive and unpredictable Premiership season.

Latest Results

In the most recent Tuesday matches, Dundee versus St. Johnstone was postponed, while Hibernian FC and Motherwell drew 2-2. Hearts continued their winning form with a 2-1 victory against Livingston FC. Rangers, on the other hand, triumphed over Kilmarnock 3-1, with goals from McCausland, Sima, and Cantwell. Aberdeen also gained a decisive 3-0 win against Ross County.

Celtic’s Winning Streak Continues

Celtic extended their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over St Mirren FC, with goals from Maeda, O’Riley, and Taylor. Despite a series of impressive saves from St Mirren’s Zach Hemming, the team ultimately fell short, due to a player’s dismissal and a lack of composure on the field.

Looking ahead, a future match between Hearts and Dundee is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. in 2024, promising more thrilling Premiership action to fans and spectators alike.