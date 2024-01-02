en English
Football

Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Recent Scottish Premiership football matches have seen a series of wins, draws, and postponements. Key highlights include Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee and a 2-1 triumph over rivals Rangers. In contrast, matches such as Aberdeen against Motherwell and Rangers versus Ross County, initially scheduled for 2:45 p.m., were postponed. In a goalless draw, Livingston FC and St. Johnstone ended at 0-0, whereas St Mirren FC lost to Kilmarnock 1-0, and Hearts narrowly won against Hibernian FC with a 1-0 scoreline.

Matches in Review

Other noteworthy fixtures saw Hearts and Ross County end in a 2-2 draw, while Kilmarnock and Dundee also finished level with a score of 2-2. Motherwell registered a solid 3-1 win over Livingston FC, contributing to a competitive and unpredictable Premiership season.

Latest Results

In the most recent Tuesday matches, Dundee versus St. Johnstone was postponed, while Hibernian FC and Motherwell drew 2-2. Hearts continued their winning form with a 2-1 victory against Livingston FC. Rangers, on the other hand, triumphed over Kilmarnock 3-1, with goals from McCausland, Sima, and Cantwell. Aberdeen also gained a decisive 3-0 win against Ross County.

Celtic’s Winning Streak Continues

Celtic extended their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over St Mirren FC, with goals from Maeda, O’Riley, and Taylor. Despite a series of impressive saves from St Mirren’s Zach Hemming, the team ultimately fell short, due to a player’s dismissal and a lack of composure on the field.

Looking ahead, a future match between Hearts and Dundee is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. in 2024, promising more thrilling Premiership action to fans and spectators alike.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

