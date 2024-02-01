Scottish Farmer's Solo Atlantic Row Sets Record, Echoes Titanic Lineage

With the spirit of his Titanic-survivor lineage coursing through his veins, Scottish farmer and novice rower, Henry Cheape, has etched his name in history by becoming the fastest Scot to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean. The 3,000-mile odyssey from the Canary Islands to Antigua took him a record-breaking 49 days, 12 hours, and 11 minutes. His vessel, the PollyAnne, a compact, R25-class rowing boat, became his home and companion during the journey.

From Farm to Ocean

Before this monumental feat, Cheape, a father of three, managed the Balgove Larder farm shop in St Andrews. His foray into the world of rowing was not driven by a passion for the sport, but by an ambition to raise £250,000 for conservation and environment charities. Upon reaching Antigua, it was revealed that he had already raised over £100,000, a testament to the widespread support for his cause.

The Voyage of The Flying Scotsman

The journey was not without its trials. Heavy weather, the daunting solitude of the open ocean, and the struggle of maintaining daily routines amidst sleep deprivation, all threatened to impede his progress. Yet, Cheape battled on, propelled by the encouragement he received and the simplicity of his daily habits. His efforts earned him the moniker 'The Flying Scotsman', as he finished fifth overall in the solo class.

Titanic Lineage Fuels Endeavour

In an intriguing twist, Cheape is a descendant of Joseph Bruce Ismay, the owner of the ill-fated Titanic, who survived its sinking in 1912. Ismay, head of the White Star Line, was initially vilified for securing a spot on a lifeboat as the ship went down. However, historical accounts have since painted him as a scapegoat, suggesting that he indeed assisted in lifeboat operations. Drawing from the resilience of his great-great grandfather, Cheape proved that the will to survive and succeed runs deep in his family.