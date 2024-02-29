Scottie Barnes' Three-Point Slump: Raptors' Rising Star Faces New Challenges Post-Anunoby Trade

Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors' third-year forward, recently achieved a career-high by nailing seven three-pointers in a game, showcasing the fruits of his off-season labor to improve his three-point shooting. However, following OG Anunoby's trade to the New York Knicks, Barnes has experienced a noticeable dip in his shooting performance from beyond the arc. Despite this slump, the Raptors remain confident in Barnes' ability to bounce back, with coach Darko Rajaković highlighting his continuous hard work and the adjustments he's making to his game.

Advertisment

Rising Star Hits a Snag

After starting the season with a significant improvement in his three-point shooting, Barnes has seen a decline in his performance, shooting just 25.4% from three-point range in the 28 games following Anunoby's trade. This downturn has coincided with increased defensive attention, as Barnes has been tasked with a larger role in the Raptors' offense. The absence of key players like Pascal Siakam and Anunoby has amplified this pressure, necessitating Barnes to further refine his game.

Adjusting to New Roles

Advertisment

Despite the challenges in his three-point shooting, Barnes has found ways to impact the game positively. His shooting percentage within 10 feet of the hoop has increased, indicating an improvement in his ability to finish near the rim. This evolution in Barnes' game is a testament to his adaptability and determination to grow as a player. As the season progresses, Barnes continues to work on his shooting, with the Raptors' coaching staff expressing confidence in his potential to overcome this temporary setback.

Looking Ahead

As the season winds down, Barnes' focus remains on development and fine-tuning his skills. The Raptors see his current challenges as part of the natural development process for a young player with high potential. With an off-season dedicated to improving his three-point shot and other aspects of his game, Barnes is expected to return stronger. Coach Rajaković's warning to the league about Barnes' potential resurgence underscores the belief within the Raptors organization that he is a star in the making.

The journey of Scottie Barnes is a reminder of the highs and lows that come with professional sports. Despite the current slump, Barnes' work ethic, talent, and the support system around him suggest that he is well on his way to becoming a significant force in the NBA. As the Raptors continue to navigate the post-Anunoby era, Barnes' development will be crucial to their success.