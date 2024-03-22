Scott Roy, Moongate Tour Champion, Misses Port Royal Event, Eyes Future Success

Defending Order of Merit champion Scott Roy has been ruled out of the Moongate Tour medal event at Port Royal Golf Course on Friday. Professional Roy, the Turtle Hill Golf Club director, made a solid start to the defense of his title with victory in last month’s season opener but will not be among the field this week as he is off island. “I am off island this week so I will miss my first Moongate event,” Roy told The Royal Gazette. “I am sorry that I am missing my first one but I expect everyone to continue to do well and the committee to provide a phenomenal event.”

Season Highlights and Future Aspirations

Roy produced four victories on the way to securing the Moongate Tour Order of Merit title and also qualified for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championships, with that success inspiring the 42-year-old to strive for even greater heights this year. “I am excited to kick off season three with a win and I look forward to starting my personal golf endeavors in April when I return,” Roy said. He also shared his excitement about Gosling’s support for local golf, emphasizing the brand’s significant role in the sport's development on the island.

Notable Absences and Expected Contenders

Along with Roy, 2023 Moongate Tour Championship winner Oliver Betschart will also be missing from the field as he is overseas, participating in the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour. However, the event is still set to feature strong competition, with professionals Dwayne Pearman and Chris Smith, as well as amateurs Jevon Roberts and Jarryd Dillas, expected to be in contention for honors at the 18-hole event on Friday.

Looking Forward

Roy’s absence from this week’s event is a temporary setback in a career that continues to flourish. As he looks forward to returning to the golf scene in April, his ambitions remain high, fueled by previous successes and the support of his team, family, and sponsors. With a strong field of competitors ready to tee off at Port Royal, the Moongate Tour promises to deliver an exciting event, setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.