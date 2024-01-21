Scott McTominay's Golf Tournament Surprise: A Stray Ball, Humor, and Instagram

In an unanticipated incident, Manchester United's Scott McTominay and his girlfriend, Cam Reading, found themselves at the receiving end of a stray golf ball while attending the Dubai Desert Classic. Positioned in a prime spot at the Emirates Golf Club, the couple's leisurely outing took an unexpected turn when the errant ball hit Cam in the back.

A Light-Hearted Take on the Incident

The couple managed to shrug off the surprise with good humor. Taking to Instagram, they shared their experience, turning the event into a light-hearted anecdote. In an ensuing video posted by the DP World Tour, Cam humorously narrated the moment of impact. She even joked about the potential of selling the golf ball on eBay.

McTominay's Winter Break

The incident came during McTominay's football winter break, a period often used by footballers to unwind and relax. The Manchester United midfielder is known for his love for golf, and his presence at the tournament was part of his off-the-field activities.

Highlights of the Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic is a significant event in the golf calendar. This year's tournament witnessed Rory McIlroy secure victory for the fourth time. Other high performers included Adrian Meronk and Cameron Young, who managed impressive ranks in the contest. The competition boasted a substantial prize pool of £6.5 million, attracting some of the best in the sport.