Australia

Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring

Scott Fulton, the recruitment manager for Wests Tigers, has ended his tenure with the club in less than a year following his appointment. The news of his departure was relayed by Shane Richardson, the interim CEO, as part of the club’s ongoing restructuring scheme. This overhaul follows significant changes in the club’s front office, including the dismissal of previous chairman Lee Hagipantelis and CEO Justin Pascoe.

Fulton’s Recruitment Legacy

Fulton, who was brought on board by Hagipantelis and Pascoe without the knowledge of then-head coach Tim Sheens and his successor Benji Marshall, faced disagreements with Marshall over recruitment strategies throughout 2023. Despite these clashes, Fulton has been recognized for his successful recruitment drives, especially the signing of marquee player Jarome Luai from the Panthers on a five-year, $6 million contract, and securing deals with several key players.

The Next Chapter for Wests Tigers’ Recruitment

In the wake of Fulton’s departure, the Tigers have decided against seeking a direct replacement. Instead, they will manage recruitment through a committee consisting of Richardson, Marshall, and interim head of football, Matthew Betsey.

Fulton’s Lasting Contribution

Among Fulton’s contributions to the club were the signing of players like Haumole Olakau’atu, Josh Schuster, and the Fainu brothers during his tenure at Manly, and later at Wests Tigers. In addition, the club is in the process of finalizing a deal with Justin Olam, subject to medical assessments, which would further bolster their squad.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

