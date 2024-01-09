Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring

Scott Fulton, the recruitment manager for Wests Tigers, has ended his tenure with the club in less than a year following his appointment. The news of his departure was relayed by Shane Richardson, the interim CEO, as part of the club’s ongoing restructuring scheme. This overhaul follows significant changes in the club’s front office, including the dismissal of previous chairman Lee Hagipantelis and CEO Justin Pascoe.

Fulton’s Recruitment Legacy

Fulton, who was brought on board by Hagipantelis and Pascoe without the knowledge of then-head coach Tim Sheens and his successor Benji Marshall, faced disagreements with Marshall over recruitment strategies throughout 2023. Despite these clashes, Fulton has been recognized for his successful recruitment drives, especially the signing of marquee player Jarome Luai from the Panthers on a five-year, $6 million contract, and securing deals with several key players.

The Next Chapter for Wests Tigers’ Recruitment

In the wake of Fulton’s departure, the Tigers have decided against seeking a direct replacement. Instead, they will manage recruitment through a committee consisting of Richardson, Marshall, and interim head of football, Matthew Betsey.

Fulton’s Lasting Contribution

Among Fulton’s contributions to the club were the signing of players like Haumole Olakau’atu, Josh Schuster, and the Fainu brothers during his tenure at Manly, and later at Wests Tigers. In addition, the club is in the process of finalizing a deal with Justin Olam, subject to medical assessments, which would further bolster their squad.