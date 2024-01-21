Scott Fraser Nears Hearts Loan Move; Rangers Eye Lawrence Shankland

Scott Fraser, the midfield maestro of Charlton Athletic, is on the brink of a loan move to Heart of Midlothian, popularly referred to as Hearts, dismissing interest from Motherwell. The 28-year-old playmaker, who expressed intentions of returning to his homeland, Scotland, for personal reasons, has spurred the interest of numerous clubs in England. However, his preference for Scotland remains undeterred.

Fraser's Heart Set on Hearts

Charlton Athletic has concurred to Hearts' loan offer for Fraser after Motherwell failed to settle on terms. This move sees Fraser, who was keen to return to Scotland, secure his wish as Hearts step in, agreeing on a deal with Charlton. The loan deal will ensure Fraser's presence in Hearts till the end of the current season.

Rangers Eyeing Lawrence Shankland

In the meantime, Tam McManus, a former Hibernian player, anticipates that Rangers, the Scottish Premiership side, will make a move to sign Lawrence Shankland, a 28-year-old Scotland striker currently playing for Hearts. The move is expected during the ongoing transfer window.

Naismith Unaware of Shankland Contract Negotiations

In contrast, Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has not been informed about any progress on negotiations with Shankland's representatives following the extension offer of a new contract to the player. Further, Naismith has no information regarding Shankland's return to the team. Shankland is currently on a break, recovering from an illness that resulted in his absence from the recent Scottish Cup victory against Spartans.