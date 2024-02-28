Scott Fitzgerald to Make Boxing Comeback After Acquittal in Preston Court

Scott Fitzgerald, former British super-welterweight champion, has announced his plans to return to professional boxing following his acquittal of rape charges at Preston Crown Court. The Preston boxer, who has been through a tumultuous period involving legal issues and personal battles with addiction, is eyeing a comeback fight in May after being cleared of all charges and spending time away from the ring.

The Road to Redemption

After a challenging phase that saw Fitzgerald dealing with addiction and a stint in jail for an unrelated assault, the 32-year-old is now focused on rejuvenating his boxing career. Having held the British super-welterweight title from 2019 to 2020, Fitzgerald's career had been on an upward trajectory before personal issues led to a hiatus. His recent three-month intense training regime signifies his dedication to return to form and compete at a high level. Eddie Hearn, his promoter, has previously commented on Fitzgerald's struggles, hinting at the potential benefits of his time away from the sport, including his time in prison, for personal growth.

Legal Battles and Personal Growth

Fitzgerald's legal troubles culminated in a trial at Preston Crown Court, where he was acquitted of rape charges. The jury's unanimous decision came after hearing Fitzgerald's testimony of consensual sex with the complainant. This verdict marked a significant turning point for the boxer, who expressed his relief and gratitude towards the jury and looked forward to resuming his boxing career. His time away from boxing, marred by personal and legal challenges, has been a period of reflection and growth, setting the stage for what he hopes will be a successful comeback.

Looking Forward

With plans to re-enter the ring in May, Fitzgerald is working towards regaining his boxing license and proving his worth in the sport once again. His journey back to professional boxing is not just about personal redemption but also about making up for lost time. At 32, Fitzgerald believes he still has much to offer and is eager to demonstrate that his past has not diminished his abilities as a boxer. The support from his family, team, and fans plays a crucial role in his comeback, as he aims to reclaim his status and make a positive impact in the boxing world.

Scott Fitzgerald's path from facing serious legal accusations to planning a return to professional boxing is a tale of resilience and determination. His story underscores the challenges athletes can face outside of their professional careers and the potential for redemption and growth. As Fitzgerald prepares for his comeback, the boxing community and his supporters await eagerly to see if he can rise once again and add a new chapter to his career.