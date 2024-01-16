Scotland's Rugby Team Welcomes Fresh Faces for Six Nations Championship

In a major shift for the upcoming Six Nations Championship, Scotland's national rugby team has unveiled their squad, ushering in fresh faces, including former England forward Alec Hepburn. The 30-year-old prop, known for his six-time representation of England in 2018, is one of the four uncapped players chosen by head coach Gregor Townsend. The other new entries include prop Will Hurd, winger Arron Reed, and a back-three option, Harry Paterson.

Scotland Prepares for Six Nations Championship

Marking a new chapter in Scotland's rugby journey, the 39-player squad is gearing up for their opening game against Wales in Cardiff on February 3. The team, a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers, is primed to face Wales, France, England, Italy, and Ireland in the much-anticipated tournament.

New Faces in the Mix

The inclusion of Hepburn, who qualifies through his father's Scottish origin, marks a significant change in the squad's composition. Hurd, Paterson, and Reed, the other uncapped players, bring a new edge to the team, indicating a strategic move towards diversifying the squad's skill set. Reed, a former England U18 and U20 international, also has Scottish eligibility through his father.

Absences Noticed

While the arrival of new players creates a buzz, the absence of certain key players is equally conspicuous. Former British & Irish Lions players Hamish Watson and Chris Harris, along with hooker Dave Cherry, are notably missing from the roster. The absence of 21-year-old Northampton Saints fly half Fin Smith suggests he won't be participating in the upcoming championship.