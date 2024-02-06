Scotland Rugby's Rory Darge Set to Return Against France Amid Team's Injury Woes

In the wake of a series of unfortunate injuries to key players in the Scotland rugby team, co-captain Rory Darge's impending return against France in the upcoming Six Nations clash provides a glimmer of hope. Darge's rapid recovery from a knee injury sustained in December has taken less than the six weeks initially anticipated, a testament to his resilience and determination.

Stacked Against the Odds

Scotland's rugby landscape has been blighted by injuries, with stalwarts like Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations tournament. Their absence is a significant setback, given their character and substantial contributions to the team. However, Darge's timely return offsets this loss to a certain extent, bolstering the back row and filling the void left by Crosbie.

The Strength of the Resilient

Defence coach Steve Tandy has been vocal about his confidence in Darge's readiness to face France, despite the flanker's six-week hiatus. Darge's physical readiness is a testament to his dedication, even in the face of injury. Tandy also highlighted the fact that injured players maintain their conditioning, ensuring they are prepared to return once recovered. It's this level of diligence that has allowed Darge to get back on his feet and resume training sooner than expected.

Looking Ahead

Despite nearly ceding a substantial lead in their recent victory over Wales, Tandy sees a silver lining in the performance. He stresses the importance of focusing on the upcoming home games against France and England, viewing them as opportunities for improvement and positivity. The availability of lock Grant Gilchrist, returning from a ban, and the expected recovery of injured players WP Nel and Darcy Graham is promising. In addition, the team has called up uncapped players to replace those sidelined by injuries, reinforcing the squad as they prepare to face France at Murrayfield.