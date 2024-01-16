Scotland Rugby Team Announces 2024 Six Nations Squad

A new chapter in Scottish rugby is set to unfold as the national team announces its squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations championship. The team, brimming with both seasoned veterans and rising stars, has significantly bolstered its ranks with key players from the Glasgow Warriors.

Glasgow Warriors Making their Mark

Johnny Matthews, the top try-scorer for the Warriors in the 2023/24 BKT United Rugby Championship, has made it to the squad, aiming to add more feathers to his cap following his single cap debut at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kyle Rowe, who first donned the Scottish colors in Argentina, is also back in the team, following an impressive season with five tries to his name.

Stafford McDowall, who made his Scotland debut against Italy, and Richie Gray, a seasoned player with 78 Scotland caps to his credit, are also part of the team. Zander Fagerson, a British and Irish Lion, will play alongside his brother Matt Fagerson, a testament to the duo's significant contribution to the Warriors' success.

Midfielders to Watch Out For

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, who both made it to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Team of the Tournament, are among the midfielders selected. Their inclusion is expected to bring dynamism and creativity to the team's mid-field play.

Hookers and Props Ready for Action

Hookers George Turner and Johnny Matthews, along with props Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson, have been given the nod by Head Coach Townsend. Their selection underscores the importance of a strong forward pack in the team's game plan.

Scott Cummings and George Horne, who recently shone against Exeter, are set to don the Scottish colors again. Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey, who have successfully recovered from injuries, and Rory Darge, who has been selected despite a knee injury, are also part of the squad.

The Scottish team begins their Six Nations campaign against Wales at the Principality Stadium on February 3, 2024, marking the start of a new journey for the squad in international rugby.