Scoil Mhuire’s Junior Camogie Team Triumphs in Munster Championship

In a display of exceptional athleticism and teamwork, Scoil Mhuire Secondary School’s Junior Camogie team clinched the Munster Colleges Junior B Camogie Championship title. The decisive victory was achieved against St Mary’s of Midleton, held at the Fr O’Neill’s GAA Club in Ladysbridge, east Cork, last Saturday.

A Dominant Performance

Under the leadership of co-captains Emily Cooney and Katelyn Phelan, the team demonstrated a dominant performance, culminating in a final score of 3-08 to St Mary’s 0-04. Key contributors to the victory included Sarah Connolly, Emily Cooney, and Clodagh Power, each of whom contributed goals to the win.

The Winning Strategy

The team’s success can be attributed to trainers Mr Pat Tobin and Mr Tom Dineen. Additional support was provided by mentor Emma O’Shea of Transition Year. Their collective efforts crafted a winning strategy that led to this significant victory.

Support and Future Prospects

A robust contingent of supporters, comprising fans, parents, teachers, and friends, were present to cheer on the team. Following this resounding success, Scoil Mhuire’s Junior Camogie team is set to advance to the All-Ireland semi-final. The team will face St. Raphael’s College, Loughrea in what promises to be an exciting face-off. The schedule for the semi-final has yet to be announced, but anticipation is already building.