Schwartz/Reisman Centre Unveils Revitalized Outdoor Sports Court

In a significant stride towards community development, the Schwartz/Reisman Centre (SRC) in Vaughan has marked the completion of its ambitious outdoor sports court revitalization project. This initiative, supported by a substantial $534,880 nonrepayable contribution from the Government of Canada, presents an enhanced recreational landscape for the local community, inclusive of individuals with adapted needs and abilities.

A Multipurpose Fitness Oasis

The project's vision was to transform the outdoor sports court into a multipurpose fitness area that not only promotes community engagement but also provides a venue for an array of sports and physical activities. Catering to children, adults, and families alike, the newly renovated sports court constitutes a significant addition to Vaughan's recreational facilities.

Enriching the Summer Camp Experience

Another significant beneficiary of this project is SRC's summer camp, which hosts over 600 children. The revitalized sports court will serve as a platform for organizing various games and activities, thereby enriching the overall camp experience for the young participants.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Andrew Levy, the executive director of SRC, expressed profound gratitude to FedDev Ontario for their support in making this project a reality. In addition to enhancing Vaughan's landscape, Levy believes that the revitalized sports court will contribute to the city's economic growth. This aligns with SRC's mission to sustain a caring and dynamic community hub that welcomes all, further enriching the city's social fabric. To learn more about SRC's programs and services, residents are encouraged to visit srcentre.ca.