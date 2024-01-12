en English
Football

Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City

Stoke City’s head coach Steven Schumacher has expressed optimism for the coming months as Tyrese Campbell, the team’s forward, rejoins the squad after a brief absence since early December. Campbell, who has proven his game-changing skills in the Championship, is poised to showcase his abilities as a central striker under Schumacher’s management.

A New Role for Campbell

Despite having played mostly as a wide forward on both flanks since his debut in 2018, Campbell is set to embrace a new role in the team. Schumacher has held discussions with Campbell about his optimal position on the field, expressing a preference for using him as a central forward. Schumacher believes that Campbell’s strengths—his directness, speed, and finishing ability—make him well-suited for the central role.

Contractual Implications and Defensive Duties

With Campbell’s contract due to expire in the summer and having started only six league matches this season, the coming months hold significant importance for the 24-year-old player. Schumacher has stressed to Campbell the necessity of maintaining his fitness and performing well, particularly considering his contractual situation.

Flexibility in Positioning

While Schumacher acknowledges that Campbell might still be required to play on the wing, he insists that the player understands his defensive duties within the team’s system. Although Schumacher is willing to employ Campbell in a wing role, he emphasizes his belief in Campbell’s potential as a central striker, thereby lending a sense of flexibility to the player’s positioning on the field.

Salman Khan

