Education

SCHSL 2023 Championships a Resounding Success; Discussions on Future Events and Rules Underway

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
In a significant development, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) chose S.C. State University’s Oliver C Dawson Stadium as the venue for the 2023 high school football championships. This marked the first time since 2009 that the stadium played host to the event. The championships, which took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, were hailed as a success by Commissioner Jerome Singleton who expressed a strong inclination to return to the same venue for the next year’s championships. He cited excellent accommodations and a positive experience as reasons for his endorsement.

Attendance and Revenue

The three-day event saw an attendance of nearly 12,000, and the revenue from ticket sales approached $175,000, while the cost to the league was approximately $64,000. These figures underline the success of the event and demonstrate the potential of the venue for hosting future championships.

Upcoming Realignment Appeals

Aside from the success of the championships, the SCHSL also discussed the upcoming realignment appeals, a process that occurs every two years to ensure fair competition among schools. The recent inclusion of an out-of-zone multiplier, which counts students living outside a school’s zone threefold for enrollment figures, has sparked controversy and will be a focus of the appeals.

Proposed Amendments to League’s Constitution

The executive committee also deliberated on proposed amendments to the league’s constitution. The proposed changes include alterations to the multiplier system, a one-time transfer rule, contracts with fines for game forfeitures, and eligibility for non-member private school students. A proposal from the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association to adjust the closed sports season to accommodate an all-sports clinic was also approved.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

