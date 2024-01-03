Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu’s Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia

Hardening his grip on a rock face in the remote city of Tanomah, Saudi Arabia, Abdulrahman Alabdu isn’t just reaching for the peak. He’s reaching to establish rock-climbing as a recognized sport in a country where the thrill of scaling heights is still in its nascent stages. Alabdu, the nation’s first certified rock-climbing instructor, has bolted 11 climbing routes in Tanomah and aspires to transform this southwestern city into a recognized climbing destination.

A Vision Aligned with the Kingdom’s Ambitions

Abdulrahman Alabdu’s efforts dovetail with Saudi Arabia’s larger sports investment strategy—a component of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan. This blueprint for the future aims to diversify the economy away from oil, improve public health, and increase the number of Saudis participating in sports. The Saudi Hiking and Climbing Federation, established in 2018, embodies this directive.

From Discovery to Development

In 2016, Alabdu discovered Tanomah’s amiable climbing conditions. His love for the sport and his country inspired him to train with the American Mountain Guides Association, earning himself a certification in rock climbing instruction. He went on to establish Granite Climbing in 2021, a venture that offers consultations, leads expeditions, and imparts climbing knowledge to enthusiasts.

Scaling Heights, Breaking Barriers

Having scaled heights in 17 countries, Alabdu’s commitment to developing climbing routes in Saudi Arabia serves a dual purpose. It fuels his passion and addresses a practical issue—finding belaying partners in a country where rock climbing is evolving. His dedication to this sport and his country is crystal clear, as he tirelessly works to put Saudi Arabia on the global rock-climbing map.