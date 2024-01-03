en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu’s Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu’s Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia

Hardening his grip on a rock face in the remote city of Tanomah, Saudi Arabia, Abdulrahman Alabdu isn’t just reaching for the peak. He’s reaching to establish rock-climbing as a recognized sport in a country where the thrill of scaling heights is still in its nascent stages. Alabdu, the nation’s first certified rock-climbing instructor, has bolted 11 climbing routes in Tanomah and aspires to transform this southwestern city into a recognized climbing destination.

A Vision Aligned with the Kingdom’s Ambitions

Abdulrahman Alabdu’s efforts dovetail with Saudi Arabia’s larger sports investment strategy—a component of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan. This blueprint for the future aims to diversify the economy away from oil, improve public health, and increase the number of Saudis participating in sports. The Saudi Hiking and Climbing Federation, established in 2018, embodies this directive.

From Discovery to Development

In 2016, Alabdu discovered Tanomah’s amiable climbing conditions. His love for the sport and his country inspired him to train with the American Mountain Guides Association, earning himself a certification in rock climbing instruction. He went on to establish Granite Climbing in 2021, a venture that offers consultations, leads expeditions, and imparts climbing knowledge to enthusiasts.

Scaling Heights, Breaking Barriers

Having scaled heights in 17 countries, Alabdu’s commitment to developing climbing routes in Saudi Arabia serves a dual purpose. It fuels his passion and addresses a practical issue—finding belaying partners in a country where rock climbing is evolving. His dedication to this sport and his country is crystal clear, as he tirelessly works to put Saudi Arabia on the global rock-climbing map.

0
Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) Observes Downturn in All Share Index

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia: A Rising Contender in Hosting High-Profile Boxing Events

By Salman Khan

Tasnee Slashes Loan Burden and Expands Operations Amid Global Collaborations

By Olalekan Adigun

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Methodology for Accurate FDI Insights

By Olalekan Adigun

Saudi Arabia Bolsters Economic Data Capabilities: A Strategic Move Tow ...
@Business · 1 hour
Saudi Arabia Bolsters Economic Data Capabilities: A Strategic Move Tow ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Arabia Extends Solidarity to Japan Following Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Saudi Arabia Extends Solidarity to Japan Following Earthquake
AlUla Falcon Cup: Where Tradition Meets Precision

By Salman Khan

AlUla Falcon Cup: Where Tradition Meets Precision
Tarabut Taps Munthir Alsheddie as New Country Manager for Saudi Arabia

By Hadeel Hashem

Tarabut Taps Munthir Alsheddie as New Country Manager for Saudi Arabia
‘Hwjn’: A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film

By BNN Correspondents

'Hwjn': A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film
Latest Headlines
World News
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
1 min
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
3 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
3 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
3 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
4 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
4 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
4 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
4 mins
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
5 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app