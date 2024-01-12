en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday

Savannah Chrisley, known for her role in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and as the host of ‘Unlocked’ podcast, recently posted a touching tribute to her late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles, marking what would have been his 30th birthday. Kerdiles, formerly a professional ice hockey player and later a realtor in Nashville, tragically passed away in September 2023. His demise at the young age of 29 was a result of a motorcycle accident, confirmed as an accidental death due to blunt traumatic injuries.

Chrisley’s Poignant Tribute

The tribute shared by Chrisley on Kerdiles’ birthday was a video montage, filled with memories of their time together. In the caption, she expressed her enduring love for him, as well as the profound pain of his absence. She reminisced about their relationship, hinting at the possibility of rekindling their bond had he been alive, and her wish to see him embrace fatherhood—a role he had aspired to.

Their Relationship Journey

The couple began their journey in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. However, their relationship saw an end in September 2020. Despite the breakup, Chrisley never shied away from expressing her lasting affection for Kerdiles. Her tribute on his birthday is one of the many instances where she openly shared her love post his passing.

Remembering Kerdiles

Kerdiles, remembered as a professional hockey player and a realtor, lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident. The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. when Kerdiles ran a stop sign on his motorcycle and collided with a BMW. His death came as a shock to his fans and loved ones, leaving a void that can’t be filled.

0
Obituary Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
9 mins ago
The Peaceful Passing of Queen Elizabeth II: New Insights from a Royal Biography
In a poignant revelation, royal writer Robert Hardman shares the serene final moments of Queen Elizabeth II in his new biography, ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.’ The Queen passed away in a peaceful slumber at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, as detailed in a memo by her private secretary, Sir Edward
The Peaceful Passing of Queen Elizabeth II: New Insights from a Royal Biography
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
2 hours ago
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
3 hours ago
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
13 mins ago
Indian Army Mourns the Loss of Gurpreet Singh: A Tribute to the Brave
Tisa Farrow: A Legacy of Love and Generosity Remembered
2 hours ago
Tisa Farrow: A Legacy of Love and Generosity Remembered
Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute
2 hours ago
Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
12 seconds
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
13 seconds
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
45 seconds
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
1 min
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
1 min
David Miliband Weighs In on UK's Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
3 mins
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
3 mins
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
3 mins
David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
5 mins
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
36 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app