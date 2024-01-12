Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday

Savannah Chrisley, known for her role in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and as the host of ‘Unlocked’ podcast, recently posted a touching tribute to her late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles, marking what would have been his 30th birthday. Kerdiles, formerly a professional ice hockey player and later a realtor in Nashville, tragically passed away in September 2023. His demise at the young age of 29 was a result of a motorcycle accident, confirmed as an accidental death due to blunt traumatic injuries.

Chrisley’s Poignant Tribute

The tribute shared by Chrisley on Kerdiles’ birthday was a video montage, filled with memories of their time together. In the caption, she expressed her enduring love for him, as well as the profound pain of his absence. She reminisced about their relationship, hinting at the possibility of rekindling their bond had he been alive, and her wish to see him embrace fatherhood—a role he had aspired to.

Their Relationship Journey

The couple began their journey in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. However, their relationship saw an end in September 2020. Despite the breakup, Chrisley never shied away from expressing her lasting affection for Kerdiles. Her tribute on his birthday is one of the many instances where she openly shared her love post his passing.

Remembering Kerdiles

Kerdiles, remembered as a professional hockey player and a realtor, lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident. The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. when Kerdiles ran a stop sign on his motorcycle and collided with a BMW. His death came as a shock to his fans and loved ones, leaving a void that can’t be filled.