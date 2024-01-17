Savage Backs Scholes Over De Bruyne as Greatest Premier League Midfielder

Former professional footballer Robbie Savage has ignited debate on the greatest midfielder in Premier League history, favoring Paul Scholes over Kevin De Bruyne. Speaking on the Football Digest podcast, Savage, who has had the experience of playing against both Scholes and De Bruyne, as well as other midfield legends like Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard, named Scholes as his top pick, referencing the high praise the Manchester United legend has received from football icons like Iniesta and Zidane.

Scholes' Legacy: A Blend of Skill and Trophy Haul

Savage's preference for Scholes is rooted in personal experience and the impressive array of trophies the Manchester United legend amassed during his career. Scholes' trophy cabinet boasts 11 league titles, two Champions Leagues, three FA Cups, and two League Cups, marking a tenure of success and consistency at Manchester United before his retirement in 2013.

De Bruyne: A Rising Star in the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne, who joined Manchester City in 2015, has been a pivotal figure in the club's recent successes. With five Premier League titles to his name, De Bruyne played a significant role in City's historic treble last season. His performances have drawn comparisons with the likes of Scholes, sparking discussions on his potential to be considered the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Differing Opinions: Savage vs Richards

While Savage leans towards Scholes, former Manchester City player Micah Richards offers a different perspective. Richards rates Steven Gerrard as the best midfielder, but also acknowledges that De Bruyne could surpass Gerrard by the end of his career, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.

As the Premier League continues to produce remarkable talent, the question of who is the greatest midfielder remains a topic of passionate discussion among football enthusiasts. The debate, while rooted in statistics, trophies, and personal experiences, also reflects the subjective nature of football and its enduring beauty as a sport.