Cricket

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
On a morning of mixed emotions, Jharkhand’s notable cricketer, Saurabh Tiwary, announced his impending retirement from professional cricket. A career spanning 17 years, the final flourish of this seasoned batsman’s bat will be witnessed from February 16 to 19, during the Ranji Trophy game between Jharkhand and Rajasthan at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

A Storied Career

With a total of 7872 runs under his belt in first-class cricket for Bihar-Jharkhand, Tiwary has etched his name in the annals of the region’s cricket history as the highest run-scorer, surpassing Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His batting prowess is evident in the 21 centuries he’s hit throughout his career, with a personal best score of 238 runs in an innings.

International Stints and IPL Glory

Tiwary’s cricketing journey extended beyond the boundaries of domestic cricket, with him representing India in three ODIs. However, it was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that he gained widespread popularity. Having scored 1494 runs in 93 IPL matches, including eight fifties, Tiwary’s IPL journey began with Mumbai Indians, proceeding later to be signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping 7.36 crore INR.

From Jamshedpur to Global Recognition

Born and bred in Jamshedpur, Tiwary’s cricket journey began in his hometown. His talent was recognized on the international stage when he was part of the Indian Under-19 team, led by Virat Kohli, that won the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup. As he approaches the twilight of his career, Saurabh Tiwary’s legacy in cricket is celebrated by fans, fellow players, and cricket pundits alike.

Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

