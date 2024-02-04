Saudi Tennis Prodigy Yara Alhogbani Takes on Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open; Bareq Celebrates Millet Festival

Yara Alhogbani, a trailblazing Saudi tennis player, is gearing up to compete in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Her participation follows an appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where she was eliminated in the opening round. However, the 19-year-old athlete is undeterred. Alhogbani is focused on improving her performance against Sara Sorribes Tormo, the world No. 55 from Spain, and making a significant contribution to the tennis community in Saudi Arabia.

Ambitions Beyond the Court

Alhogbani's aspirations extend beyond personal accolades. In an interview, she voiced her ambition to achieve several goals, including becoming the top-ranked player in the world. But her ultimate dream is to inspire positive change within her country's tennis scene. She expressed her desire to see more tennis academies spread across Saudi Arabia, following the example set by Rafael Nadal, who signed on as the brand ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

A Festival for a Grain of the Future

Concurrently, in the Asir province of Saudi Arabia, the governorate of Bareq celebrated a festival dedicated to millet, an ancient grain recognized for its nutritional value, adaptability, and resilience to pests and diseases. As a crop, millet holds the promise of addressing food insecurity and malnutrition, thanks to its versatility and ability to thrive in challenging environments across Asia and Africa. Experts increasingly view millet as a sustainable 'grain for the future.'