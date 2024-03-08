Saudi Arabian GP Sees Record Female Volunteer Involvement, Verstappen Clinches Pole

JEDDAH - In a landmark moment for motorsport, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshalling team this weekend boasts an unprecedented 800 Saudi volunteers, including a record 25% female participation. This development not only highlights the growing inclusivity within the sport but also underscores the critical role of marshals in ensuring driver safety and race efficiency.

This year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has witnessed a significant surge in local volunteer engagement, with a notable increase in female participation. Marshals, essential to the smooth operation of the race, have been equipped with state-of-the-art gear to manage their various responsibilities effectively. These roles range from track and emergency response to flag signaling, emphasizing the comprehensive preparation behind the scenes.

Amid this backdrop of volunteer enthusiasm, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing seized pole position for the Grand Prix, showcasing his skill and focus. The qualifying rounds were intense, with Verstappen edging out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez. The event also shone a spotlight on British debutant Oliver Bearman, who impressively qualified 11th for Ferrari, stepping in for Carlos Sainz.

Oliver Bearman's performance was particularly noteworthy, given his last-minute entry into the race in place of the unwell Sainz. Despite the pressure and his relative inexperience, Bearman's 11th place qualification is a testament to his potential and Ferrari's faith in his abilities. The young driver's achievement adds an exciting narrative to the race, promising a dynamic and unpredictable event.