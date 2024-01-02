en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

Rumours regarding Nayef Aguerd, the centre back for West Ham United, are circulating throughout the current transfer window. Aguerd is apparently the target of an unidentified Saudi Arabian team, which might tip the scales in favour of West Ham’s defence. Aguerd is not the only Saudi player to draw interest from teams; Al Ittihad was also interested in him during the summer transfer window.

West Ham’s Defensive Dilemma

Adding to the intrigue, Aguerd’s potential move comes as he is currently away representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. His absence leaves a significant gap in West Ham’s defence, a situation further complicated by the unavailability of Mohammed Kudus, another key player who is preparing for the same tournament with Ghana. The absence of these players could leave West Ham in a precarious position for several upcoming matches, depending on the progress of Ghana and Morocco in the tournament.

Unveiling the Unknown

Details of the Saudi Arabian club’s interest and any potential transfer proposal remain undisclosed. Aguerd, a regular fixture in West Ham’s lineup, has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the club this season. His record includes one booking and one sending off. The response from West Ham to any formal offer from the Saudi club is yet to be seen, particularly one that could carry significant financial implications.

Awaiting West Ham’s Decision

For now, West Ham’s decision remains a point of speculation. Will the club hold on to its star defender or seize the opportunity for a potentially lucrative deal? As the transfer window progresses, the fate of Nayef Aguerd remains a captivating subplot in the larger narrative of football transactions.

0
Africa Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction

By Salman Khan

Tech4Dev's Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs

By BNN Correspondents

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension

By Salman Khan

Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls for Urgent Leadership Reform in Nigeria ...
@Africa · 5 mins
Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls for Urgent Leadership Reform in Nigeria ...
heart comment 0
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana’s Housing Crisis

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
‘Ekamma International’: Ini Edo’s New Web Series Takes Nollywood by Storm

By BNN Correspondents

'Ekamma International': Ini Edo's New Web Series Takes Nollywood by Storm
DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion

By Ebenezer Mensah

DMGS Alumnus Dr. Azudialu-Obiejesi Pledges Support at Class Reunion
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project: A New Era of Energy for Mauritania and Senegal

By Olalekan Adigun

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project: A New Era of Energy for Mauritania and Senegal
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs
19 seconds
Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny Nears Exit Amid Interest from Turkish Clubs
MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba Calls for Persistence and Increased Women Representation in Politics
28 seconds
MP Laadi Ayii Ayamba Calls for Persistence and Increased Women Representation in Politics
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction
31 seconds
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction
Michael Jordan's Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block
33 seconds
Michael Jordan's Classic 1991 BMW 850i Hits the Auction Block
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter
34 seconds
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter
Cardinal Health to Publicly Release Q2 Financial Results, Offers Webcast Access
36 seconds
Cardinal Health to Publicly Release Q2 Financial Results, Offers Webcast Access
FA Cup Showdown: Crystal Palace vs. Everton - A Battle of Footballing Prowess
44 seconds
FA Cup Showdown: Crystal Palace vs. Everton - A Battle of Footballing Prowess
EMA Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Repotrectinib Application: A New Hope for ROS1 and NTRK-Positive Tumors
45 seconds
EMA Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Repotrectinib Application: A New Hope for ROS1 and NTRK-Positive Tumors
LSU's Malik Nabers: A Rising Star in the Upcoming NFL Draft
47 seconds
LSU's Malik Nabers: A Rising Star in the Upcoming NFL Draft
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app