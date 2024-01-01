Sauber F1 Team Rebrands as Stake F1 Team: A New Chapter in Motorsport

The Sauber Formula One team, a notable fixture in the world of motorsport, has announced a significant rebranding. The team will compete under the banner of Stake F1 team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, following an exclusive title partnership with Stake, an online betting, entertainment, and lifestyle brand. This change marks the end of Sauber’s association with Alfa Romeo, a Stellantis-owned brand, and opens an exciting new chapter in the team’s history.

Emergence of a New Era

The change will see the Sauber outfit bearing the name of Stake F1 team, a brand that not only has a growing foothold in the sports sponsorship landscape but also boasts partnerships with Premier League’s Everton Football Club and Canadian rapper Drake. This new title partnership with Stake is seen as a strategic move for Sauber, aligning with a brand that shares their ambition for innovation and global connectivity.

Audi’s Imminent Arrival

Further enthralling developments are on the horizon for Sauber. The team will feature Audi branding starting in 2026, becoming the Audi factory team. This transition will mark Audi’s official entrance into Formula 1, a move eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

Consistency Behind the Wheel

Despite the changes in branding and future ownership, the team’s driver lineup remains constant. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, who have proven their mettle on the track, will continue their roles throughout the 2024 season. The new car, christened the Sauber C44, will be launched in London the following month, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming season.

Moreover, Stake isn’t the only brand to forge a new relationship with Sauber. Kick.com, an Australian online live streaming platform and subsidiary of Easygo Entertainment Pty Ltd, which also owns Stake.com, has secured the chassis naming rights. This move underlines Sauber’s commitment to innovation and breaking the mold within Formula 1.

As the Sauber team embarks on this new journey as Stake F1 team, the world of motorsport awaits the unique blend of technological innovation and racing prowess they promise to bring to the track in the upcoming seasons.