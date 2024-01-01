en English
Automotive

Sauber F1 Team Rebrands as Stake F1 Team: A New Chapter in Motorsport

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Sauber F1 Team Rebrands as Stake F1 Team: A New Chapter in Motorsport

The Sauber Formula One team, a notable fixture in the world of motorsport, has announced a significant rebranding. The team will compete under the banner of Stake F1 team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, following an exclusive title partnership with Stake, an online betting, entertainment, and lifestyle brand. This change marks the end of Sauber’s association with Alfa Romeo, a Stellantis-owned brand, and opens an exciting new chapter in the team’s history.

Emergence of a New Era

The change will see the Sauber outfit bearing the name of Stake F1 team, a brand that not only has a growing foothold in the sports sponsorship landscape but also boasts partnerships with Premier League’s Everton Football Club and Canadian rapper Drake. This new title partnership with Stake is seen as a strategic move for Sauber, aligning with a brand that shares their ambition for innovation and global connectivity.

Audi’s Imminent Arrival

Further enthralling developments are on the horizon for Sauber. The team will feature Audi branding starting in 2026, becoming the Audi factory team. This transition will mark Audi’s official entrance into Formula 1, a move eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

Consistency Behind the Wheel

Despite the changes in branding and future ownership, the team’s driver lineup remains constant. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, who have proven their mettle on the track, will continue their roles throughout the 2024 season. The new car, christened the Sauber C44, will be launched in London the following month, adding to the anticipation for the upcoming season.

Moreover, Stake isn’t the only brand to forge a new relationship with Sauber. Kick.com, an Australian online live streaming platform and subsidiary of Easygo Entertainment Pty Ltd, which also owns Stake.com, has secured the chassis naming rights. This move underlines Sauber’s commitment to innovation and breaking the mold within Formula 1.

As the Sauber team embarks on this new journey as Stake F1 team, the world of motorsport awaits the unique blend of technological innovation and racing prowess they promise to bring to the track in the upcoming seasons.

Automotive Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

