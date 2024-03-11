Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu Lead India's Quest to Conquer 23-Year All England Drought

As the All England Championships 2024 beckons, the spotlight shines brightly on India's badminton brigade, led by the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, alongside the seasoned P.V. Sindhu. With the tournament starting on March 12 in Birmingham, the Indian contingent harbors hopes of ending a 23-year title drought in one of badminton's most prestigious events. Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand remain India's only victors, their triumphs now etched in the annals of history.

Historic Pursuit and Formidable Foes

Rankireddy and Shetty, coming off a high with their recent French Open victory, enter the tournament as one of the top contenders. Their path, however, is fraught with challenges right from the outset, facing the experienced Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the opening round. This match is not just another game; it's a quest for revenge against the 'Daddies' who defeated them in the previous encounter. Sindhu, on her part, faces a daunting task, with a potential second-round clash against the world No. 1 An Se Young, provided she surpasses Yvonne Li of Germany in her opening match.

India's Broader Challenge

Beyond the headline acts, India's challenge spans across categories. Lakshya Sen, buoyed by a semifinal appearance at the French Open, looks to go deep into the tournament. His journey begins against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, with a possible second-round battle against the fourth-seeded Dane, Anders Antonsen. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth face their own battles, with Prannoy hopeful of a strong showing and Srikanth pitted against the formidable Viktor Axelsen right from the get-go.

Women's Doubles and Olympic Quest

In the women's doubles, the pairs of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, carry India's hopes. Jolly and Gopichand, in particular, have a history of impressive performances in Birmingham, reaching the semifinals in the last two editions. All players are not just fighting for glory at the All England but also for crucial points towards qualification for the Paris Olympics.

As the tournament unfolds, the Indian contingent stands at the threshold of history, seeking to reclaim a legacy that has been elusive for over two decades. With legends Padukone and Gopichand watching over, the 2024 All England Championships could very well mark a new chapter in Indian badminton.